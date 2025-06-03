Humaniti Leads Global Cardiac Missions to Address Urgent Pediatric Health Crisis

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Humaniti , a global charity dedicated to advancing equitable access to health care, is proud to spotlight its recent international efforts delivering life-saving treatment to children and young adults with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). In collaboration with hospitals and foundations across Egypt, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Pakistan, Humaniti has brought critical cardiac interventions to thousands of children in need and continues to lead a global response to one of the most urgent and overlooked health challenges affecting vulnerable children today.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , Congenital Heart Defects (CHDs) are among the most prevalent and severe congenital disorders globally. Each year, approximately 295,000 newborns die within the first 28 days of life due to congenital anomalies, including CHDs. An estimated 94% of severe congenital disorders occur in low- and middle-income countries, where access to specialized care remains limited or non-existent.

As child mortality rates decline globally, CHDs are emerging as a leading cause of death among children under five, underscoring the urgent need for targeted interventions, early detection, and equitable access to care.

"Humaniti exists to eliminate the injustice of preventable suffering," says M. Firaaz Azeez, Global Executive Director of Humaniti. "We are not just funding treatment, we are championing a movement to deliver life-saving healthcare to the world's most vulnerable communities. Every mission we lead is a step toward a world where no child dies because of where they were born."

Pakistan CHD Mission Treats Children at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology

In January 2025, Humaniti partnered with the Pakistan Children's Heart Foundation (PCHF) to bring critical cardiac care to children in one of the country's most underserved regions. The humanitarian CathLab mission took place at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), a government-owned, state-of-the-art facility serving patients from across Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.

Despite the availability of advanced medical infrastructure at PIC, a lack of specialized resources and funding often leaves thousands of children on waitlists, many of whom suffer from critical congenital heart defects requiring immediate intervention. Through this mission, Humaniti helped bridge that gap, funding the costs of over 60 cardiac catheterization procedures for children from low-income families who would otherwise not have access to timely treatment.

Led by a skilled team of Pakistani interventional cardiologists and pediatric care specialists, the mission also served as a platform for knowledge exchange. Humaniti's involvement extended beyond funding, emphasizing local capacity-building. Throughout the week, visiting consultants and technicians offered on-site mentorship and training to resident medical staff, strengthening the hospital's ability to manage future CHD cases independently.

The mission in Peshawar not only brought tangible medical relief to dozens of families but also laid the groundwork for sustainable, high-quality pediatric cardiac care in the region.

Tanzania & Tunisia: Children Treated Through Muntada Aid Partnership

Humaniti supported Muntada Aid in its mission to treat 50 children with complex congenital heart defects at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Rabta Hospital in Tunis, Tunisia.

This multi-nation initiative leverages international volunteer medical teams, including professionals from North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, to deliver life-saving care in countries where advanced cardiac services are nearly nonexistent.

Muntada Aid has helped thousands of children with heart surgeries and catheterization procedures, many of whom would not have survived without intervention, demonstrating a scalable model for cardiac care in developing nations.

Life-Saving Cardiac Care in Egypt

In March 2025, Humaniti supported a life-changing mission at AlNas Charity Hospital in Egypt, providing 80 critical cardiac catheterization procedures for children and youth living with Congenital Heart Disease.

In partnership with Al Joud Foundation and medical supplier Care to Consult, the initiative prioritized the most vulnerable patients under the age of 18, especially those from Egypt's underserved and remote communities. With a waiting list of over 4,000 patients, AlNas focused on the most urgent, live-saving cases conducting 12-15 procedures per day between.

Each patient underwent pre-operative assessments, received cutting-edge catheterization treatment from a dedicated team of cardiologists, and was closely monitored throughout recovery. The mission not only improved the immediate health of 80 young patients but also sparked greater awareness about CHD and equitable access to cardiac care across Egypt.

This mission was a powerful example of what compassionate, targeted intervention can achieve, and a step toward the long-term goal of delivering 320 procedures per month to those who need them most.

A Global Vision for Health Equity

Through its expanding CHD programs, Humaniti is making measurable progress toward its mission to alleviate preventable suffering. By focusing on vulnerable populations in regions where access to cardiac care is limited or nonexistent, the organization is helping rewrite the narrative for thousands of children born with congenital heart disease.

About Humaniti

Humaniti is a global organization dedicated to informing, inspiring, and improving the lives of people from all walks of life, irrespective of race, religion, culture, or creed. Through innovation, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships, we deliver social justice and drive measurable impacts worldwide. Our mission is simple: to impact billions of lives.

