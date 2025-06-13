BATTERY SYSTEMS DESIGNED FOR REAL-WORLD RESILIENCE

SION, Switzerland and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- H55, the electric aviation pioneer and technological spin-off of the historic Solar Impulse project, completed the fourth stop of its Across America tour in Las Vegas from June 2–6. There, the Swiss-developed electric propulsion system (EPS) proved itself in one of the most demanding flight environments in the country.

Operating under the extreme conditions of the Mojave Desert, the B23 Energic—a fully electric general aviation and flight trainer aircraft—demonstrated the reliability of electric propulsion in high heat and low-density altitude conditions. The aircraft performed flawlessly, validating the EPS's resilience and consistent power output, regardless of temperature or elevation.

At the heart of the B23 Energic's performance is H55's proprietary battery and energy management system—engineered to deliver peak performance even in extreme environments. Unlike combustion-based propulsion, which degrades in hot and high-altitude conditions, H55's thermal regulation architecture ensures consistent power output and safe operations regardless of ambient temperature.

Flight Demonstrations Highlight Reliability and Versatility

The H55 flight operations team—led by Céline Bonnefous (Lead Flight Test Engineer), Sasa Blagec and Serge de Wit (Flight Readiness Engineers), and Laurent Wulser (Pilot)—conducted a series of demonstration flights with U.S. Air Force test pilots, airline and commercial pilots, flight instructors, and general aviation enthusiast from both Nevada and neighboring U.S. states—under intense desert heat—showing no degradation in aircraft performance.

"The H55 electric engine isn't affected by density altitude," said Céline Bonnefous, H55 Lead Flight Test Engineer. "It delivers consistent power regardless of heat or elevation—unlike piston engines, which rely on air density for combustion. In hot or high-altitude conditions, these aircraft suffer noticeable drops in performance, especially during takeoff. That's a major advantage for flight schools and regional hubs operating in more demanding environments."

And What Pilots Are Saying…

Flight schools across the country are experiencing the future of training firsthand. Commenting on his experience in the B23 Energic, Paniau Lindsey, Chief Flight Instructor at Vegas Aviation, said, "This was my first time using a center stick, so I thought I'd struggle—but it was easy. I'm still shocked.

Before flying, I kept thinking, We're going to fly a plane with no gas? How's that going to work?' But once we were up there, there was no issue at all. It's super quiet—we even took off our headsets and could still talk to each other. I'm going to talk to my school about this right away. I want a couple of these planes. It's clean, simple, quiet, and flies great. Takeoff was a piece of cake. Steep turns? No problem. It's a perfect training aircraft. Beautiful flight—this is cool."

Next Stop: The Heart of the Silicon Valley

California has long held strategic importance for H55. The company first landed here in 2013 with Solar Impulse I and again in 2017 with Solar Impulse II, marking key moments in its journey toward electric aviation. Silicon Valley played a formative role in H55's early development—it's home to the company's lead investor, ND Capital, along with several of H55's earliest backers.

For the Silicon Valley investment community, this is a high-conviction opportunity to engage with a product that has been flying since 2019, is entering the final phase of certification, and is already generating commercial traction through a growing order book. The B23 Energic—powered by H55's certified-ready electric propulsion system—is not a prototype; it's a fully operational aircraft

validated through many years of testing and demonstration. With regulatory pathways clearly defined through EASA and FAA, and strong demand from flight schools, OEMs, and operators, the platform is positioned for market entry and scalable deployment. For investors, it represents a rare blend of technological maturity, regulatory readiness, and commercial momentum.

H55 will be in San Carlos Airport (SQL) at Skyway Center (June 14-16) and will be hosted in Palo Alto Airport (PAO) by the Bay Area Urban Eagles (June 17-25), the fifth stop on the tour. The two organizations are partnering together to introduce American audiences to the promise of fully electric, zero-emission flight—offering quiet and low-maintenance aircraft.

H55 has been invited by the Hiller Aviation Museum to be featured at their Biggest Little Air Show on 14 June 2025, offering the public the chance to witness the future of electric aviation up close.

The Launch of a New Platform

As H55 engages with communities across the country, it's also building a movement around the future of sustainable flight. To support this growing momentum, H55 has launched its new Ambassador Program and website, inviting aviation and aerospace professionals, industry leaders, regulators, and enthusiasts of all ages to join the mission and help shape the future of clean aviation. Learn more and apply at: https://across-usa.h55.ch/h55-ambassadors/.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded by the former Solar Impulse management team: André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry, H55 provides certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, aiming to achieve sustainable air travel. H55 supplies certified electric propulsion systems with full airplane integration solutions for general aviation and regional transport aircraft.

Through its pioneering legacy and commitment to certified solutions, H55's team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts are at the forefront of driving the aviation industry setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of electric aviation.

For more information, visit: www.h55.ch or contact [email protected].

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345318/5369455/H55_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE H55