On Your Mark, Canada! All 10 Teams Revealed for Season 9 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, Beginning July 4 on CTV

– Hosted by Jon Montgomery, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 9 teams include pro-wrestlers, drag queens, YouTubers, a professional athlete, a conservation officer, mental health and Indigenous advocates, a commercial scuba diver, an actor, and more –

– For more information on the teams competing this season, visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada –

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The starting line is set for another adrenaline-pumping season of Canada's most-watched summer series, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA .

Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery , Season 9 of the mega-hit CTV Original series airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca , and the CTV app, beginning July 4 as an all-new cast of racers take their marks and prepare to embark on a non-stop, action-packed, high-stakes adventure of a lifetime.

Faced with the most intense race of their lives as they travel across Canada, the 10 teams tackle various challenges with the hope of winning the grand prize, consisting of two all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 vehicles, an epic, round-the-world trip-of-a-lifetime for two courtesy of GURU Organic Energy, a $250,000 cash prize from Samsung, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.

