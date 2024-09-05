HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal, provincial, and municipal governments are making a combined investment of more than $6 million to improve transit services in Hamilton. Investing in public transit helps Canadians get where they need to be, creates new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduces pollution and makes life more affordable.

Today's funding will support two projects, including the purchase of up to 15 accessible transit vehicles that will expand service and improve safety. In addition, one of the projects will support the purchase of up to four accessible supervisor vehicles with advanced technology that will be used in emergencies where local transit or accessible taxis are unavailable. All vehicles will be equipped with dispatching software, which will enable vehicle trip assignments, vehicle location tracking for passengers, fare payment information and communication with dispatch.

The second project funded by this joint investment will be a detailed design review of two existing transit hubs and a functional design review of five new hubs across Hamilton. By assessing the designs of existing and future transit hubs, the City can develop a plan that will help transit services to meet the needs of Hamilton's growing population.

Quotes

"Public transit is crucial in Hamilton as it reduces traffic congestion and pollution while making urban environments more sustainable and livable. The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in Hamilton's public transit to make it more accessible and enhance our existing transit hubs so that it fits the needs of Hamiltonians."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Public transit connects our community, keeps our air clean, and supports our economy. These federal investments will make the City of Hamilton's public transit system faster, easier to use, and more accessible. When there is a reliable and affordable way to get around, everyone has a fair chance to succeed."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"Accessible public transit provides mobility and independence for individuals with disabilities. Funding from the Government of Canada for the City of Hamilton to procure additional accessible vehicles will increase reliable transit options. With all three levels of government working together, residents will benefit from improved public transit options in our community."

Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is making smart investments that get people moving now and into the future. Today's announcement will provide the hardworking people of Hamilton with accessible and reliable transit options, while assisting the city to keep pace with its growing population."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation

"Getting people to where they work and live is a key goal of our government. The Industrial parks and business centres in Flamborough-Glanbrook and across the city of Hamilton have seen tremendous growth over the past five years. Today's announcement will allow the city to address current transit shortfalls while planning for future growth."

Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough—Glanbrook

"Hamilton's commitment to improving our public transit system is not just about enhancing transportation; it's about building a more inclusive, accessible, and connected community. This significant investment will allow us to expand our services, making it easier for residents from all corners of our city to move around more efficiently. With the addition of new accessible vehicles and the continued development of our redesigned transit network, we are taking important steps toward a more sustainable and equitable future for all Hamiltonians."

Her Worship Andrea Horwath, Mayor of the City of Hamilton

Quick Facts

For both projects, the federal government is making a combined investment of more than $2.5 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing more than $2 million and the City of Hamilton is contributing over $1.6 million .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing more than and the is contributing over . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks that improve service and transform the way Canadians live, move, and work.

Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

In Ontario , the ICIP PTIS has already approved over 400 projects to improve public transit. The federal government has committed $8.3 billion to the program, and the provincial government has committed $7.3 billion .

