MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - RCMP Federal Police have arrested a male for uttering threats. This individual had allegedly posted an on-line video making violent threats towards the Prime Minister, the Police and any security personnel who might attempt to interfere with his plans.

RCMP Federal Policing's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) received this information, and opened an investigation to identify and locate the person responsible and defuse the risk as quickly as possible.

The RCMP take all threats to the public seriously. Threats to our national security can come in many forms and Canada is not immune. We are aware of the heightened security environment for public officials and the danger this presents for all Canadians. Our number one priority has been, and will always be, the safety and security of Canadians.

RCMP Federal Police arrested Dawid Zalewski (33), of no fixed address, and charged him with two counts of Uttering Threats, under Sec. 264.1(1), of Criminal Code.

GTA INSET would like to thank the York Regional Police for their assistance as a key partner in the quick arrest of Zalewski.

"The RCMP GTA INSET and York Regional Police were able to swiftly locate and arrest this individual, resulting in the reduced risk to the Prime Minister, other police officers, and to the public. I am grateful for the collaboration with our policing partners to advance this investigation." Supt. James Parr, Officer-in-Charge, GTA/SW INSET.

Fast Facts

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. We commit to keeping our communities safe, and put our core values into action to strengthen our relationships with our law enforcement partners and earn the trust and confidence of Canadians.

