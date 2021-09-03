ST-HYACINTHE, QC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Olymel management announces that hog slaughtering resumed this morning at its Vallée-Jonction slaughtering and cutting plant in Beauce. As provided for in the return to work protocol and as announced after the vote in favor of the new collective agreement, the faciliy's management recalled all employees. After the maintenance and sanitation operations that took place on September 1 and 2, the plant is gradually resuming operations with the start-up on Friday of daytime and evening slaughter shifts. The plant is expected to reach a slaughter capacity of 3,600 pigs for this first day of activity and will gradually catch up in the coming weeks to its usual slaughter capacity of 35,000 pigs per week. The company is thus beginning a gradual return to normal, with cutting activities scheduled to resume next Tuesday, after the Labor Day break. It should be remembered that the many health measures to fight against the spread of Covid-19 are still in force at the Vallée-Jonction plant as in all of Olymel's facilities.

"Olymel is pleased that the resumption of activities is proceeding as planned and welcomes the collaboration of all employees of the Vallée-Jonction facility and members of its management. The restart of operations at Vallée-Jonction should contribute to a better flow of waiting pigs, the number of which has reached historic proportions, putting strong pressure on producers. Olymel will maintain its collaboration with the Éleveurs de porcs du Québec for the continuation of certain measures adopted last April to divert pigs to destinations other than its own slaughterhouses while waiting for the situation to return to normal," said Olymel 1st Vice-President, Mr. Paul Beauchamp.

ABOUT OLYMEL

Olymel is Canada's leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It employs near 15,000 people and has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Olymel exports nearly a third of its total sales. Its annual sales reach $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, Pinty's, Tour Eiffel and F.Ménard brands.

SOURCE Olymel l.p.

For further information: Richard Vigneault, Corporate Communications, 514-497-1385, 450-771-0400 or 1-800-463-7568