TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - OLLY Canada, a leading wellness brand, is making waves with its latest product range and campaign, centered on empowering women and addressing unmet needs in women's health. With a strong commitment to promoting women's well-being, OLLY's Modern Women's line offers unique, women-centric solutions, encouraging open conversations, and reshaping the narrative around women's health.

OLLY Canada's latest line of supplements caters to the unaddressed needs in female sexual health (CNW Group/OLLY Canada)

The Modern Women's line introduces a comprehensive range of easy-to-swallow capsule supplements specifically designed for women by women. Included in this line are Lovin' Libido, Beat the Bloat, and Happy Hoo-Ha, addressing physiological needs that have been overlooked for decades. OLLY's expert-designed products are gluten-free and do not contain artificial flavours, colours, or sweeteners. From supporting women's sex drive to supporting vaginal health, and digestion intolerance from certain foods, OLLY provides a confident approach to women's health without shame or embarrassment.

Leslie Golts, General Manager Health & Wellbeing Collective Canada, expressed OLLY's commitment, stating, "Our goal is not only to create products that cater to these unaddressed needs but also to break the silence and pave the way for a more inclusive future for women's health. We invite women to embrace shame-free self-care, fostering unapologetic confidence, knowing that normal health concerns should never lead to shame. This campaign is an inspiring journey for the brand as we strive to normalize women's sexual health, driven by our passion and expertise."

To launch our Modern Women campaign, we embarked on a quest to promote our fantastic new range of products. However, we discovered that advertising women's health products could be a bit tricky with some limitations. Words like "vagina" were given the side-eye, but hey, challenge accepted! We were surprised that even when we used our product name "happy hoo-ha" in an advertisement, the placement was denied.

But fear not! We teamed up with the incredible, like-minded expert, Shan Boodram, who knows how to make things fun and fabulous. Together, we cracked the code and found creative ways to talk about our amazing line up of women's health products – mainly by hosting an open and honest conversation around women's health and the taboos and stigmas attached.

And guess what? These uplifting discussions are breaking barriers and smashing stigmas, as more women get comfortable talking about their needs. OLLY is on a mission to create a more positive and vibrant dialogue about women's well-being, and we're doing it with a big smile and a sprinkle of fun!

"I was thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful evening hosted by OLLY and to be in my home city of Toronto. My mission has always been to break barriers for everyday women. Women's sexuality needs not only to be normalized but celebrated. I am excited to have teamed up with OLLY Canada, which shares the same passion and advocacy, to create a space where women can ask any question without worry or embarrassment," said expert Shan Boodram.

With its latest product range and empowering campaign, OLLY Canada continues to champion women's health and wellbeing, encouraging a transformative shift in the conversation around women's sexual health and self-care.

For more information on OLLY's Modern Woman range of products visit: https://www.ollynutrition.ca/en

About OLLY

OLLY is a San Francisco based vitamins and supplements B Corp, crafting wellness products that are just as effective as they are delightful and delicious. The company was founded with a mission to make vitamins & supplements easy-to-understand, so you can live Happy Inside Out. In 2020, OLLY came to Canada with vitamins in gummy form that have big benefits. In 2023, OLLY launched the Modern Woman product range and campaign which focus on women's self-care for everywhere, shame-free. OLLY believes that the foundation of all happiness is good health. The company's mission is to inspire lifelong healthy habits by bringing simplicity, inspiration, and delight to the world of multivitamins and supplements.

About Unilever

