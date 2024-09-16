OLLY Canada Launches Wellness on Your Terms Campaign to Destigmatize Women's Health Issues

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - OLLY Canada proudly introduces the Wellness on Your Terms campaign, a dynamic initiative designed to challenge the taboos around women's health issues and empower women to own their wellness journey. This campaign reflects on OLLY's commitment to supporting women's well-being and addressing the unique health concerns that women face.

Women's Health Collective Canada revealed that "70 per cent of patients with 'medically unexplained symptoms' are women," ¹ highlighting the need for inclusivity and understanding of the complexities involved in studying women's health. "Women's wellness is a priority to us at OLLY," says Hanneke Willenborg, CEO of OLLY. "These findings inspired us to champion a more inclusive environment around women's health, encouraging women to advocate for their wellness needs."

The Wellness on Your Terms campaign kicks off with an engaging set of wildpostings across Toronto, featuring empowering and relatable sentiments encouraging women to speak up and seek answers for their health, including one that boldly states, "Period pain is your cue for care and support."

"OLLY's Wellness on Your Terms campaign is about inspiring women to take ownership of their wellness experience," says Willenborg. "By sharing their voices, we strive to build a supportive community, foster open and honest dialogue, and emphasize the importance of recognizing and addressing women's unique needs."

Beyond driving awareness with the Wellness on Your Terms campaign, OLLY is making a significant impact through a generous donation of $25,000 to health research for women. This contribution supports their vital health research efforts, ensuring that more women everywhere have their voices heard and their needs addressed.

To view the wildpostings, visit Dundas Street West and Bathurst, Queen Street West and Peter, and Church and Collier. For more on OLLY's commitment to women's health and to learn more about ongoing efforts, please visit Change – OLLY Canada.

About OLLY:

OLLY is a San Francisco-based wellness benefit corporation whose mission it is to make better wellbeing, for all. Known for its gummy, ultra soft gels and capsules, OLLY's wide variety of benefit-drive products combine premium ingredients into the best formulas to support sleep, sexual wellness, women's health, gut health and more.

¹ Source: Women's Health Collective Canada https://whcc.ca

