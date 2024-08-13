OLLY Canada Champions Women's Health: Hosts Dynamic Panel Event and Collaborates with Women's College Hospital Foundation

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - OLLY Canada is proud to announce a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to revolutionize women's health. Building on the success of its women's wellness and sexual health supplement range launched in 2023, OLLY hosted an event that addressed the unspoken challenges of women's health with the support of Toronto's Women's College Hospital Foundation (WCHF).

OLLY Canada Champions Women's Health With Dynamic Panel Event and Collaborates with Women's College Hospital Foundation Post this OLLY Canada hosts panel event moderated by Martine St-Victor featuring Hanneke Willenborg, Sarah Nurse, Rachel Wong, and Dr. Iliana Lega to open dialogue on women’s health issues. (CNW Group/OLLY Canada)

The launch of OLLY's women's health and sexual health supplement range in 2023 marked a pivotal moment, addressing women's health with products designed for women, by women. The range includes Lovin' Libido, Beat the Bloat and Happy Hoo-Ha—innovative supplements to help support and tackle common challenges women experience around libido, bloating and vaginal health. OLLY's values are not only rooted in its products, but also in its actions. From leading and promoting discussions around women's health and mental well-being to launching the women's wellness supplement range globally in 2023, OLLY continues to make an impact. Notably, Happy Hoo-Ha from the range was awarded Best New Women's Supplement by consumers earlier this year. OLLY remains dedicated to destigmatizing and normalizing these crucial conversations, reinforcing their commitment to women's health, which was seen during their event today.

"Our goal at OLLY is not only to create products that address the unmet needs of women but also to break the silence around women's health issues and pave the way for a more inclusive future," says Hanneke Willenborg, CEO of OLLY. "Our support of the Women's College Hospital Foundation in Canada came about through a shared vision of advancing women's health equity and supporting their vital research, which opened the door to creating a forum for women to talk boldly about their health struggles, like we saw at the event today, so OLLY can continue to commit to driving meaningful change."

This year's event featured a dynamic panel moderated by Martine St-Victor, Managing Director of Edelman Montreal, and featured OLLY CEO Hanneke Willenborg, Canadian professional ice hockey player Sarah Nurse, co-founder of Monday Girl Rachel Wong, and Dr. Iliana Lega, Women's Health Fellow at the Women's College Research Institute (WCRI) at Women's College Hospital (WCH).

Panellists engaged the audience in important discussions on women's health, sharing personal experiences and practical solutions to open dialogue on a topic often considered taboo. "Women's health is a conversation that needs to be elevated and embraced," says Nurse. "I'm proud to be a part of this amazing event with OLLY and contribute to a movement breaking down barriers and stigmas surrounding women's health. This event is a crucial step in acknowledging and addressing the unique challenges women face in their everyday lives."

Each panellist was carefully selected to share their unique perspectives and expertise during the conversation. Willenborg highlighted OLLY's future plans to continue to support women's health needs and the impact OLLY's women's wellness and sexual health supplement range has on overall wellbeing. Wong provided insights into how women's health impacts career progression and the importance of supporting health initiatives in professional environments. Nurse also addressed the challenges and triumphs related to women's health and equity in sports and shared her experiences advocating for better women's health awareness in athletics. Finally, Lega shared her medical expertise in the industry, emphasizing the importance of research and innovative treatments in improving women's health outcomes and raising awareness about better access to health care.

"This amazing support from OLLY is pivotal in advancing research and creating awareness around women's health issues. Their commitment to destigmatizing these challenges are invaluable in our quest to improve women's health outcomes." Lega highlights. The event was not just about discussing women's health, but actively working to remove the stigma and encourage a more inclusive dialogue. OLLY is dedicated to creating a space where women can openly share their health journeys and learn from each other.

OLLY is also making a significant impact through a multi-year approach, starting this year with a donation of $25,000 to the Women's College Hospital Foundation, supporting their greatest need in health research. "We're committed to addressing the often-overlooked research and conversations on women's health issues by fostering open and honest conversations and funding the research it takes to address these problems," adds Willenborg.

For more information on OLLY's women's health and sexual health supplement range, visit: https://www.ollynutrition.ca/en

About OLLY

OLLY is a San Francisco-based wellness benefit corporation whose mission it is to make better wellbeing, for all. Known for its gummy, ultra soft gels and capsules, OLLY's wide variety of benefit-drive products combine premium ingredients into the best formulas to support mood, sleep, sexual wellness, women's health, gut health and more. Since its inception, the OLLY team has created an evolving social mission to help take the stigma out of seeking mental health support––this includes ongoing partnerships and initiatives with SeekHer, Project Healthy Minds, The JED Foundation and others.

About Women's College Hospital

For more than 100 years, Women's College Hospital (WCH) has been developing revolutionary advances in healthcare and we continue to build on this rich legacy established by our founders – courageous pioneers who refused to accept the status quo. Today our hospital is still shaped by leaders who break down barriers in the pursuit of equity and excellence for the 21st century.

Women's College Hospital is a world leader in health for women, health equity and health system solutions – a hospital designed to keep people out of hospital. We are developing ground-breaking innovations that address issues related to population health, patient experience and system costs. We advocate for health equity because we know that a healthy society requires a level playing field where everyone has access to timely, high quality, efficient and compassionate care.

At Women's College Hospital, we transform healthcare and co-create best health possible through innovative care, research, policy, education and system solutions.

