MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Keurig Dr Pepper Canada today announced the appointment of Olivier Lemire to the position of President, effective October 1, 2021, reporting to KDP Chief Financial Officer & President, International, Ozan Dokmecioglu. Lemire, currently VP, Commercial Strategy and Partner Brands, replaces Stephane Glorieux, who has shared that he is preparing to leave the business to pursue other opportunities after nine years with the Company.

Lemire joined Keurig Dr Pepper Canada in 2011 as Sales Director and has held leadership roles at the Company, including in HR and Supply Chain. Previously, Lemire had a diverse career in the Canadian retail industry, including six years with Procter & Gamble and three years at Nike, where he gained extensive experience in commercial operations and sales management.

He will take over from Glorieux, who successfully architected the integration of Keurig Canada with Canada Dry Motts, driving growth through innovation and new strategic partnerships while also accelerating the Company's sustainability agenda in Canada.

"Since joining the Company, Olivier has demonstrated strong management skills, consistent results delivery, solidifying long-term partnership agreements and attracting high-profile talent to the organization," said Dokmecioglu. "His broad range of experience, coupled with his leadership of successful growth initiatives at our Company, makes him uniquely qualified to run our Canadian business unit. On behalf of the KDP Executive Leadership Team and broad employee base, I also want to thank Stephane for his years of service and his invaluable contributions to the success of our Company."

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the organization's hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc.'s subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: keurigdrpepper.ca.

