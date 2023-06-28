TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation (OLG) has worked with Iskatewizaagegan #39 – Independent First Nation to completely refurbish their local basketball court based in Northwestern Ontario.

The new court was unveiled on June 23, 2023 during a community event featuring Emily Mandamin, the first person from Iskatewizaagegan #39 – Independent First Nation to earn a college basketball scholarship to a U.S. college. The court is a special space for Emily, as it's where she taught herself how to play basketball.

"OLG is honoured to shine a light on Emily's incredible journey and is proud to advance her legacy of creating safe spaces for play and recreation," says Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "OLG celebrates Emily and Emily's community as we aspire to build new pathways of understanding and respect while advancing the principles of Truth and Reconciliation."

The court features a mural by Indigenous artist Alicia Kejick, a local, self-taught artist whose art is inspired by honouring her culture and way of life. The mural is based on "Ziigwan" (zee-gwan) which represents the season of spring and is the beginning of a new year in Anishinaabe culture. A time for new beginnings, energy, lessons, and possibilities.

During the community event, the NBA hosted a basketball clinic on the new court led by its clinicians and retired WNBA Legend, Tammy Sutton-Brown.

"Many young Indigenous athletes have the skill but lack the resources and opportunity to succeed. This court was a safe place for me growing up, and now it can be a place of possibilities for others," says Emily Mandamin. "As I accomplish my goals as an athlete, it's important for me to share my success. Thanks to OLG, my community now has a basketball court that not only is new and functional, but it's a court that we can truly call our own."

In the spring of 2023, OLG partnered with NBA to sponsor the first WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine and celebrate Emily Mandamin's success as the first college basketball scholarship recipient from Iskatewizaagegan #39 – Independent First Nation. Watch her story, Dream Chaser.

LINK TO VIRTUAL MEDIA KIT HERE:

Video: f.io/8Z1xBJdj

Photos: https://f.io/51Fc8M16

Group photo in link from left to right: Randy Paishk (Education Director); Chief Gerald Lewis (Community Chief); Yvonne Penace (Community Elder); Roiana:kens (Indigenous Relations Director, OLG); Emily Mandamin; Sarah Mandamin (Community Elder); Barb Kejick (Education Portfolio Holder); and Christine Chan (School Principal).

At OLG, we play for Ontario. One hundred per cent of our profits are reinvested into the Province to help build strong communities and improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

