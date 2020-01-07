OLG to Include Windsor Casino in Modernization

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) intends to add the Windsor Gaming Bundle, which consists of the Windsor Casino, to its modernization procurement process.

"Launching a competitive procurement to select a long-term service provider for the Windsor Gaming Bundle will complete OLG's modernization of the Ontario gaming marketplace," said Stephen Rigby, OLG's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It will also help protect the long-term competitiveness of the Windsor market."

In order to include the Windsor Gaming Bundle in modernization, OLG has entered into a three-year agreement to extend its existing contract with the current operator, Caesars Entertainment Windsor Limited, beyond July 31, 2020. OLG will take that time to conduct a fair and competitive procurement process for the Windsor Gaming Bundle and transition the day-to-day operations to the successful proponent.

OLG will require the successful proponent to retain employees at the Windsor Casino for a period of no less than 12 months once it takes over operation of the site in mid-2023. This 12-month retention period is consistent with all other Gaming Bundles in Ontario. Unionized employees will transfer to the successful proponent under the terms and conditions of their collective agreement.

OLG expects to release a Request for Pre-Qualification (RFPQ) for the Windsor Gaming Bundle by fall 2020.

OLG provides the provincial government with its largest source of non-tax revenue. Modernization helps OLG provide more money to Ontario for key government services.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; PlayOLG Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided more than $52 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year, proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

