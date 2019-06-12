OLG Signs Casino Operating and Services Agreement for Niagara gaming bundle

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has signed a Casino Operating and Services Agreement (COSA) with MGE Niagara Entertainment Inc. (MGE) for the Niagara Gaming Bundle.

This is the latest step in the transformation of land-based gaming in Ontario, which is creating the conditions for a vibrant gaming industry and bringing jobs and investment to communities across the province.

MGE now assumes responsibility for the day-to-day operations of Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara. MGE will also operate the future 5,000-seat Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre.

OLG has an internationally-recognized Responsible Gambling (RG) program and embeds its high standards for RG into the contracts it has with service providers.

OLG provides the provincial government with its largest source of non-tax revenue. Modernization helps OLG provide more money to Ontario for key government services.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut and Inspire in Incheon, South Korea. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Northern Asia, and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit mohegangaming.com

About OLG

OLG is the Ontario government agency that delivers gaming entertainment in a socially responsible manner. OLG conducts and manages gaming facilities, the sale of province-wide lottery games, PlayOLG Internet gaming, the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres and is helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $50 billion to the Province and the people of Ontario. These payments to the province support the operation of hospitals, amateur sport through the Quest for Gold program, local and provincial charities and problem gambling prevention, treatment and research.

All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

