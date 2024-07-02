TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's (OLG's) new $2 INSTANT QUEST FOR GOLD game is here just in time for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games!

Ontario's Quest for Gold program supports high-performance amateur athletes, easing the financial burden of training and living expenses, enabling them to pursue their Olympic and Paralympic dreams.

OLG is proud to be a longstanding supporter of amateur athletes in Ontario. This year, the Quest for Gold tickets feature seven Ontario amateur athletes who have received Quest for Gold funding during their careers:

Mariam Abdul-Rashid , Oshawa (Athletics)

, (Athletics) Khamica Bingham, Caledon (Athletics)

(Athletics) Charlotte Bolton , Tillsonburg (Para Athletics)

, (Para Athletics) Kyra Constantine , Brampton (Athletics)

, (Athletics) Danny Demyanenko , Toronto (Volleyball)

, (Volleyball) Gabriel Ferron-Bouius , Ottawa (Paralympic Canoe & Sprint Kayak)

, (Paralympic Canoe & Sprint Kayak) Ydris Hunter, Ottawa (Canoe, Sprint Kayak)

You can get to know each athlete here.

Every play with OLG is a winning one because 100 per cent of OLG's profits support key government priorities – including support for amateur athletes. With each purchase of this limited-edition INSTANT lottery game, Ontarians also have a chance to win one of four top prizes of $35,000.

"OLG remains dedicated to supporting and promoting Ontario's Quest for Gold athletes. This year's $2 INSTANT QUEST FOR GOLD game highlights seven of Ontario's high-performance athletes, including Olympians and Paralympians whose journeys have been made possible with help from Quest for Gold funding," says Nancy Kennedy, OLG's Chief Lottery and Customer Officer. "This is just one of the many ways OLG champions amateur sport in Ontario."

The new $2 INSTANT QUEST FOR GOLD is available at retailers across Ontario. Get them while quantities last!

OLG promotes responsible gambling and is committed to helping players create and maintain smart play habits. PlaySmart, OLG's award-winning program, helps players enjoy games in a responsible way.

https://www.olg.ca/en/home.html

Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on X @OLG_ca

Find us on Facebook/Instagram @OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG

OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716