OLG's local investment efforts go virtual with 'Collecting for the Community'

New, fun way to support 27 Ontario United Way locations with $50,000 in donations

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has proudly sponsored hundreds of community festivals and events for decades and our commitment hasn't changed, despite the challenging circumstances of the last year-and-a-half. When those local celebrations went virtual in 2020 and 2021, OLG was right there with them to lend support. Now OLG, in support of United Way , is proud to introduce "Collecting for the Community," a new, fun way to promote community spirit and deliver essential funding for local programs.

This year, OLG has committed to contributing a total of $50,000 in funds to United Way locations across Ontario. The fun part is seeing how those funds will be dispersed. Each of the 27 United Way locations is guaranteed to receive $1,000, but player participation in the "Collecting for the Community" game increases the local contribution! Visit CollectingfortheCommunity.ca and play the free game, collecting virtual badges while canoeing, to secure additional funding for a local United Way near you.

"We've had to evolve our local partnerships in order to continue to support and add value to the festivals and events taking place in communities across Ontario," said Jennifer Barban, Director of Community Programs at OLG. "Introducing 'Collecting for the Community' is a fun way to engage adult Ontarians by playing a free game that will result in real dollars being allocated to their local United Way, directly benefitting their community."

Participants are also entered into a weekly draw for a chance to win an OLG Prize Pack valued at $250 and may be eligible for a $15 Lottery Bonus on OLG.ca if they register for an account. You must be 18 years of age or older to play "Collecting for the Community" and lottery games on OLG.ca. Collecting for the Community is available until January 3, 2022. Visit CollectingfortheCommunity.ca for more details including eligibility and official rules.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

