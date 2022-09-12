TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is continuing to expand its globally-recognized responsible gambling (RG) program, PlaySmart, with the launch of My PlayBreak. Our new enhanced and rebranded self-exclusion program offers customers more flexibility and choice — whether they want to take a break from play at an Ontario casino, Charitable Gaming Centre, or on OLG.ca.

"OLG prioritizes player health and is focused on continuous improvement of its RG programming," said Alexandra Aguzzi, OLG's Senior Vice President, Brand, Communications and Sustainability. "My PlayBreak is just one of the RG tools in OLG's sophisticated and unmatched PlaySmart portfolio that is integrated across multiple product lines to help customers create and maintain healthy habits that enable a lifetime of sustainable play."

My PlayBreak offers several new features, including defined, renewable term lengths of 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 4 years, and 5 years — as well as optional check-in calls from Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) staff to allow for more timely, effective, and relevant referrals to treatment and support services.

In addition, My PlayBreak has a simplified Return to Play process, which provides clear steps for individuals to return to play or renew their participation when their self-selected term ends. OLG is also making changes to its policies related to term breach violations in a move to a more supportive approach that aligns to the voluntary focus of the new program.

"RGC commends OLG on its launch of My PlayBreak as part of its globally recognized responsible gambling program — PlaySmart," said Shelley White, CEO, Responsible Gambling Council. "This new program offers a more person-centred approach that is not only more accessible but will also support positive outcomes for those participating. RGC is proud to provide services to OLG in the day-to-day operations of PlaySmart Centres on-site at 29 casinos in Ontario which also support 37 charitable gaming centres. We look forward to continuing to work with OLG and gaming operators to maximize player uptake of OLG's leading responsible gambling program."

The enhanced self-exclusion program responds to personal preferences and facilitates stronger connections to treatment and support services. My PlayBreak also reinforces and clarifies participant responsibilities, while removing barriers to register in the program. More information about My PlayBreak can be found at playsmart.ca/myplaybreak.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

