OLG brings the magic of TIFF to the people of Windsor, North Bay and

Campbellford with their own mini version of the iconic film festival

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll out the red carpet, Ontario! Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is giving back to three cities across the province with TIFF on Tour, recreating a smaller scale version of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Campbellford, North Bay and Windsor.

OLG's TIFF on Tour premiere events will bring the magic of this iconic film festival to these three communities, creating an authentic movie premiere experience complete with a red carpet, great opportunities for selfies and pictures, delicious free movie snacks along with many more surprises in store. These special movie premiere events aim to bring local residents together, while furthering OLG's commitment to giving back to communities across Ontario.

In addition to taking TIFF on Tour, OLG is also front and centre in the heart of TIFF with OLG Cinema Park for the duration of the festival. OLG Cinema Park will be set up at David Pecaut Square at the corner of King St W & Ed Mirvish Way. Don't miss the free nightly screening at 10pm of select TIFF Classic films and free movie snacks.

"We're so pleased to be launching OLG's TIFF on Tour to bring the magic of this great film festival to communities outside Toronto – which wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to experience all the excitement of TIFF," says Alexandra Aguzzi, OLG's Senior Vice President, Brand, Communications and Sustainability. "OLG's partnership with TIFF is a great reflection of our shared belief in supporting local arts & culture, and Ontario communities as a whole."

Each TIFF on Tour event will be screening North of Normal, a film by Toronto Director, Carly Stone, which will be premiering at this year's TIFF. North of Normal is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Cea Sunrise Person. The film centres on Cea Sunrise Person's unconventional childhood living in the Canadian wilderness without the creature comforts of modern life such as running water and electricity.

"Our mission at TIFF is to transform the way people see the world, through film. Through this partnership with OLG we will bring that mission to life in a powerful way," said Elisabeth Burks, VP, Partnerships, TIFF. "TIFF On Tour recognizes the power of entertainment, arts & culture to spark connections and conversations within our communities. We're incredibly proud to partner with OLG to bring meaningful experiences and the magic of TIFF to these three cities."

The premiere events will be completely free and open to the public (attendees must be 18+ years old) and will be taking place in:

Campbellford, Ontario – September 14 at The Aron Theatre

– at The Aron Theatre North Bay, Ontario – September 21 at North Bay's Galaxy Cinemas

– at Galaxy Cinemas Windsor, Ontario – September 28 at the Capitol Theatre and Arts Centre

To order your free ticket and learn more about OLG's TIFF On Tour, visit olgtiffontour.com .

About TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, major exhibitions, and learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $200 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel, and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation, and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

