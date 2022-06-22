OLG AND THE NBA ANNOUNCE PROLINE SPORTSBOOK AS AN OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE NBA IN ONTARIO

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) are celebrating the 2022 NBA Draft presented by State Farm by announcing that OLG's PROLINE sportsbook is now an official partner of the NBA in Ontario. For the first time, PROLINE bettors can wager on the NBA Draft, which will air on Sportsnet and TSN on Thursday, June 23 at 8:00pm ET.

Under the new multiyear deal, OLG and the NBA will also create unique experiences on PROLINE+, OLG's online sportsbook, and through its retail PROLINE offering, available at nearly 10,000 outlets in Ontario.

This latest partnership builds on the successful relationship between the two organizations, which has brought exclusive, co-branded experiences to fans for years, including NBA Winners' Corner presented by OLG and NBA Films for Fans created with OLG.

"Continuing our partnership with an incredible organization like the NBA will help OLG create new excitement and opportunities for basketball fans on PROLINE+ and PROLINE at retail," says Dave Pridmore, OLG's Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. "We're thrilled to offer wagering on the NBA Draft for the first time while bringing our valued sports bettors even closer to the game through exclusive content and gameplay."

"This expanded relationship marks the latest iteration of our deeply valued long-term relationship with OLG," said Kuljeet Sindhar, NBA's Associate Vice President, International Gaming & Data Ventures. "We are delighted to continue to work together with OLG to innovate around the fan experience in a new era for Ontario sports betting."

As part of the deal, OLG will continue to utilize NBA betting data, integrate official league marks and logos into select products and collaborate with the NBA on a variety of engaging basketball content for OLG's customers across its sports betting, lottery and iGaming product lines.

OLG has a globally recognized responsible gambling program – PlaySmart – featuring a range of online player tools and educational materials that enable players to engage in positive play that is customized to their preferences and needs.

100% of the proceeds generated through PROLINE and PROLINE+ are reinvested in the province to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. When you play PROLINE and PROLINE+, you play for Ontario.

You must be 18 years of age or older to play the new PROLINE in-store at retail locations and 19 years of age or older to register and play PROLINE+ online.

OLG is a trusted source for world-class gaming entertainment for Ontarians.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2021-22 season featured a record 121 international players from 40 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

