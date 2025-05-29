TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is supporting accessibility in the iGaming industry with the launch of Red Panda Tails of Wealth – the first digital slot game designed with built-in accessible features to support players with disabilities.

In the popular digital casino landscape, people with disabilities often face barriers to participation. Instead of waiting for change, OLG is driving it by introducing the industry's first inclusive gaming experience that provides the same fun and excitement to all players.

"We are excited to launch Red Panda Tails of Wealth on olg.ca, which is the result of a focused effort to put accessibility at the forefront of game design," said Dave Pridmore, OLG's Chief Gaming Officer. "The game is a proof of concept that shows how removing barriers to play can move us towards a more inclusive future in the gaming industry."

With nearly one-third (28 per cent; StatCan 2022) of Ontarians reporting a disability, the launch of Red Panda Tails of Wealth breaks barriers and provides more equitable access to play for an often-overlooked audience.

While Red Panda Tails of Wealth mirrors the appearance and gameplay of other iCasino slot games in market, it is built with universal design principles to deliver a fun, inclusive and user-friendly experience for all players.

Key accessibility features include:

Compatibility with assistive technologies like screen readers and keyboard navigation

A high-contrast colour palette for enhanced visibility

An accessible heads-up display engineered to integrate seamlessly into future games

To develop this first-of-its-kind game, OLG collaborated with Pixiu Gaming and Light & Wonder Spark. To ensure the game was accessible and inclusive OLG partnered with Fable – a Toronto-based company that connects organizations with people with disabilities for digital accessibility insights.

The insights from people with disabilities collected via remote user testing sessions played a key role in helping OLG create a game that meets real-world accessibility needs.

"Our mission at Fable is to empower people with disabilities to participate, contribute, and shape society – and this is how true accessibility is achieved," said Kate Kalcevich, Head of Innovation at Fable. "We're thrilled to partner with OLG, who recognize the importance of embedding the voices and experiences of people with disabilities throughout the development of their new game."

Red Panda Tails of Wealth is now available for play at OLG.ca.

