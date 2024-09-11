LOTTO MAX JACKPOT ROLLS TO $75 MILLION FOR THE FIRST TIME IN CANADIAN LOTTERY HISTORY

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Lottery players across Canada have five million more reasons to be excited in advance of Friday's (September 13, 2024) LOTTO MAX draw for the largest jackpot prize in Canadian lottery history - now a whopping $75 million!

Friday's jackpot marks the first time that the LOTTO MAX jackpot has grown to $75 million as the main jackpot cap has now increased to $80 million. If the $75-million LOTTO MAX jackpot is not won on Friday, the jackpot amount will roll to the maximum amount of $80 million for the Tuesday, September 17, 2024 draw – the largest lottery jackpot available for players to win in Canada.

With 12 MAXMILLIONS prizes up for grabs on Friday, there's even more for LOTTO MAX players to be excited about — with the chance to play for $87 million in top LOTTO MAX prizing.

Players 18+ have until 10:30 ET for the draw that evening to purchase a ticket at any of the thousands of lottery retailers across Canada, as well as online on the authorized provincial lottery websites for the chance to win the LOTTO MAX $75-million jackpot and an estimated 12 $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize draws:

Atlantic Lottery (alc.ca)

Loto-Quebec (lotoquebec.com)

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG.ca)

Western Canada Lottery Corp. (wclc.com)

British Columbia Lottery Corp. (Playnow.com)

Quick facts:

The main LOTTO MAX jackpot can grow to as high as $80 million

jackpot can grow to as high as Two draws a week: Tuesdays and Fridays

Cost to play: $5 for three selections of seven numbers

for three selections of seven numbers $1 million MAXMILLIONS prizes are offered when the main jackpot reaches and exceeds $50 million

prizes are offered when the main jackpot reaches and exceeds Numbers are selected from 1 to 50

The odds of winning the main jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play

play The overall odds to win a prize are 1 in 7 per $5 play

LOTTO MAX Second Chance Contest:

LOTTO MAX is giving players the chance to win even more prizes with the Lotto Max Dream Big Event. From September 5 to October 19, 2024, the LOTTO MAX Dream Big Event will give players extra chances to win cash prizes with every LOTTO MAX ticket they purchase. There are 30 weekly prizes of $10,000 and one grand prize of $1 million.

For more information visit: LOTTOMAXDreamBig.ca

