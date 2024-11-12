GET READY TO STEP INSIDE THE MONEY MACHINE!

OLG Launches Its Most Unique and Exhilarating Lottery Experience Yet

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is thrilled to launch its new $5 INSTANT MONEY MACHINE game. The first lottery game of its kind anywhere, this INSTANT ticket offers players the chance to participate in a unique winner experience inside the MONEY MACHINE, where winning up to $100,000 is at their fingertips!

Top prize winners will have the opportunity to step inside a real MONEY MACHINE where they will have 30 seconds to collect as many "bills" as they can for a guaranteed prize between $25,000 to $100,000. The more "bills" they catch, the more money they can win! This is set to be the most exhilarating live lottery event experience OLG has ever created, with winners fully immersed in a game for the very first time. To see how it works, watch this video of the MONEY MACHINE in action.

"We are constantly seeking new ways to offer unparalleled gaming experiences that are both exciting and engaging," said Pinder Basi, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Lottery and Customer Care Officer at OLG. "OLG's new $5 INSTANT MONEY MACHINE game provides players with the chance to engage in a thrilling and captivating experience, while supporting our continued commitment to give back to the people and communities of Ontario."

Every play with OLG is a winning one because all profits are reinvested into communities across the province. Last fiscal year, OLG delivered $2.4 billion back to Ontario, with the sale of lottery tickets making up almost half of that amount.

Starting today, players can find the new $5 INSTANT MONEY MACHINE game at any of OLG's 10,000 retail locations across Ontario. Visit OLG.ca/MoneyMachine for more information about how to play, prizing details and odds of winning.

OLG promotes responsible gambling and is committed to helping players create and maintain smart play habits. PlaySmart, OLG's award-winning program, helps players enjoy games in a responsible way.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $62 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

