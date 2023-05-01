OH, CANADA! NEW SEASONS OF CANADIAN ORIGINAL DRAMAS FAMILY LAW AND DEPARTURE RETURN, PLUS NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES SUPERFAN FEATURING SHANIA TWAIN JOIN GLOBAL AND STACKTV'S SUMMER LINEUP

The Much-Anticipated Second Season of Family Law Premieres Monday, May 22

Award-Winning Thriller Departure Is Back Monday, August 7 for a Third Installment with Eric McCormack Joining the Ensemble Cast

New Reality Competition Series Superfan Showcasing Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain Debuts Friday, June 9

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's biggest stars shine bright this summer on Global with the return of Global scripted series Family Law and Departure, plus new reality competition series Superfan adds even more star power to this summer's hottest schedule. The wait is over for Family Law Season 2, premiering Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV. The principal cast including Canadians Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams and Lauren Holly all return for the new season, which was the #1 new Canadian series when it debuted. Then, fresh off five nominations at this year's Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Drama Series, Departure Season 3 promises to bring the action this summer when it returns Monday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV. Acclaimed Canadian actor Eric McCormack joins Emmy Award® winner Archie Panjabi and the rest of the ensemble cast as they investigate the sinking of a sea ferry destined for Newfoundland.

From L to R: Family Law’s Genelle Williams, Eden Summer Gilmore, Jewel Staite and Lauren Holly, Departure’s Kris Holden-Ried, Archie Panjabi and Mark Rendall, Superfan’s Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

For the reality TV and music lovers, Global is home to the new six-episode, one-hour unscripted series Superfan featuring Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Canadian icon Shania Twain as they each crown their biggest fan. Debuting Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV, the musical game show sees contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favourite artist's most devoted supporter.

"Global is the home of 'Hollywood North' with so many Canadian and international icons starring in our summer lineup this year," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "With the return of Global Originals Family Law and Departure, these compelling and entertaining series are sure to captivate Canadian audiences once again. And with the addition of Superfan to our summer schedule, we only further add to the star power that Global is best known for."

Airing Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 22, Family Law Season 2 follows Abby (Jewel Staite) and her dysfunctional family as they help other dysfunctional families – all while navigating their own personal dramas. After six months' probation at her father's firm, Abby's getting into the groove of family law –but her marriage is a trainwreck. Harry (Victor Garber), meanwhile, has finally made Daniel (Zach Smadu) a partner – but is he ready to share his firm with his son? Daniel's quest for approval leads him to a carefree woman who is definitely not his type, or is she? And Lucy (Genelle Williams) is crashing at Joanne's, hoping she can fix things with a newly-pregnant Maggie –and getting up her older sister's nose at the same time.

Then later this summer, Departure Season 3 sets sail Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT starting August 7. The all-new, six-part event series follows the investigation into the sinking of a sea ferry, The Queen of the Narrows. It's a beautiful day in Boston when almost 500 passengers board the ferry destined for Newfoundland, Canada. A few hours into the journey an "explosion" onboard throws passengers into a panic, rushing for lifeboats as the ferry takes on water with alarming speed. What unfolds for many of the passengers is an unimaginable nightmare with serious loss of life as the ship sinks in record time. The investigation team, led by Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) begin to unravel the many tangled threads of the investigation all in search of one answer: why did the Queen of the Narrows suddenly sink to the bottom of the sea?

Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 9 are Superfan night on Global. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight (CBS Mornings), each one-hour episode will feature a different musical artist selecting one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

Stay tuned for more summer lineup announcements coming soon, including the premiere date for the much-anticipated new Global Original Robyn Hood from prolific Canadian music video director and renowned TV director and filmmaker Director X. Plus another exciting new season of Big Brother!

Family Law is produced by SEVEN24 Films (Heartland, JANN) and Lark Productions (Motive, Fortunate Son). It was created by Susin Nielsen (Robson Arms, Cedar Cove), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. The series is executive produced by Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita. For Corus, Susan Alexander is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids; Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios; Colin Bohm is Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy.

Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Paul Pope, Jackie May, and Archie Panjabi are Departure's executive producers, joined by Vincent Shiao and T.J. Scott. Patrick Cassavetti and Julie Lacey are the series producers. Executive producing for Starlings are Chris Philip and Karine Martin, along with Propagate Content's Ben Silverman; Red Arrow Studios International's Tim Gerhartz Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz; and Sleeping Giant's David A. Stern and D. Matt Geller. Departure is directed by T.J. Scott and created by Vincent Shiao. For Corus, Kathleen Meek is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids; Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios; Colin Bohm is Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy.

Superfan is produced by Raquel Productions, Inc. Jodi Roth, Keltie Knight and two-time Emmy® Award-winner Jack Martin executive produce. Martin also serves as showrunner. Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

