Official opening of 12 social and affordable housing units for people living with mental health issues in Québec

QUÉBEC, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the City of Québec are proud to have participated in the official opening of L'Étoile du Nord, a building by L'Amarrage with 12 social and affordable housing units for people living with mental health issues in Québec. The construction of this project represents an investment of nearly $4.9 million.

The event was attended by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Québec, Jean-François Simard, MNA for Montmorency and Chair of the Committee on Public Finance, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, and by, Marie-Pierre Boucher, Municipal Councillor for the Louis-XIV District and Member of the City of Québec Executive Committee, and Karine Bérubé, General Manager of L'Amarrage.

The Government of Quebec contributed nearly $1.9 million to this project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), in addition to securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed over $1.3 million through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Québec contributed nearly $300,000.

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am proud to highlight our government's contribution to this social and affordable housing project that will foster inclusion. Thanks to this collaboration and our ongoing housing efforts, this new building will greatly improve the quality of life of its residents. We will continue to work on all fronts and all solutions to ensure that every Quebecer has a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Through investments in housing, our government is providing assistance to those who need it most, here in Québec and across the country. Today's official opening will help ensure that more Québec residents living with mental health issues have a safe and affordable place to call home."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Québec

"While all households are suffering the effects of the housing crisis, sadly the most vulnerable are paying the price. The needs are sometimes financial; sometimes they are related to physical or mental disabilities. L'Étoile du Nord, with its 12 new units for adults undergoing social reintegration, is doubly remarkable in this respect, and we congratulate the L'Amarrage team for their excellent work. We will continue working hard to bring about other projects like this one, as we have committed to do in our accelerated housing action plan."

Marie-Pierre Boucher, Municipal Councillor for the Louis-XIV District and Member of the City of Québec Executive Committee

"For nearly 50 years, L'Amarrage has been housing and supporting people with mental health challenges. Providing them with a stable, safe, low-cost respite space is essential to them regaining autonomy. The team is delighted with this new living environment and is seeing its benefits daily for the people who use it and live there. Let's encourage similar projects to meet the high demand."

Karine Bérubé, General Manager, L'Amarrage

Highlights:

All building tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $206,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%).

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

