OCSTA Welcomes School Facilities Improvement Funding

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - "We welcome and very much appreciate the additional funding announced today for improvements to school facilities throughout Ontario. This significant investment will support Catholic Boards in their commitment to provide the safest, highest quality learning environments possible for their students and staff," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association.

The $1.05 billion dollar federal/provincial combined funding under the COVID-19 Infrastructure Stream, includes a maximum of $700 million for education-related projects to be nominated and administered by the Ministry of Education, in consultation with school boards.

"We look forward to receiving further details of the funding allocations and assisting our member boards in proceeding with projects as soon as possible," added Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, Tel: 416-460-7937 / E-mail: [email protected]

