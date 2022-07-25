OCSTA Welcomes Provincial Commitment to Student Learning Recovery

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - "We welcome today's announcement reinforcing the government's commitment to supporting the learning recovery journey of students impacted by pandemic disruptions. Catholic School Boards are committed to closing learning gaps and student mental health and well-being, all of which have been impacted by the pandemic. The programs and resources highlighted today are a positive step towards addressing those needs," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association.

The key pillars of the government's "Plan to Catch Up" initiative, which focuses on safe learning environments, expanded student supports to address literacy and special education needs, preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow, capital improvements and mental health, are closely aligned to the priorities previously shared and highlighted in OCSTA's communications to the government.

"Catholic School Boards and their dedicated staff continue to prepare for the upcoming school year and remain focused on 'placing Christ and the teachings of the Catholic Church at the centre' of students' learning experiences. The OCSTA is committed to working with the government and all provincial educational partners to do all we can to provide to students, staff and parents a school year free of disruption," added Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information: Sharon McMillan, OCSTA Director of Communications, Tel: 416-460-7937/E-mail: [email protected]