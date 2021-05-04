OCSTA Welcomes Increases in 2021-22 Education Funding Announcement and Cautions Reliance on School Board Reserves

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - "The increase in education funding announced today recognizes the ongoing need to address the key impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning, mental health, and overall well-being. Additionally, funding for staffing, technology and building infrastructure will support boards in addressing the health and safety requirements necessary for in-person learning, as required," explained Patrick Daly, OCSTA President.

"We appreciate the government's positive response to a number of the priorities we have advanced on behalf of Catholic School Boards. We continue to have significant concern with regard to the reliance on school board reserves."

"School board reserve funds have a role to play in addressing existing, specific local priorities and the use of these funds as an additional funding source creates inequity among school boards, while limiting the degree of school board flexibility required to make appropriate local decisions for students and staff," added President Daly.

OCSTA continues to advocate for a concerted and collaborative province-wide effort to provide in-person learning for students, as soon as it is safe to do so. We will carefully analyze the Grants for Student Needs and consult with our member boards.

