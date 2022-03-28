OCSTA Welcomes Funding to Lower Child Care Costs

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the provincial and federal governments signed a $13.2 billion agreement to lower child care costs in Ontario to an average of $10 a day by September 2025.

"Many Catholic schools across this province are places where families depend on for before - and after-school child care for their children. Today's important agreement will make child care options for families more accessible and sustainable," said OCSTA President, Patrick Daly.

"OCSTA has consistently advocated for more high-quality child care spaces in Ontario. Today we are pleased to see that new funding under this agreement will support this goal by providing for the creation of approximately 86,000 child care spaces for children five years old and younger."

"Improving the accessibility and affordability of child care in Ontario will contribute significantly to the spiritual, emotional and mental well-being of children. This is the priority of Catholic schools in Ontario and a focus that we believe will lead to higher levels of student achievement," said Mr. Daly.

