OCSTA Welcomes Enhanced Supports for Students and Families

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association welcomes the additional education funding in support of early reading interventions, targeted math and additional supports for students with disabilities as announced in the 2023 Provincial Budget. These and other investments are consistent with our advocacy with regard to increased and multi-year funding in support of student learning recovery, mental health and faith formation," said OCSTA President Patrick Daly in response to the 2023 provincial budget announcement.

"We are as well pleased with the announced $15 billion in infrastructure investments over the next 10 years. We look forward to continuing to work with the government, in support of our collective commitment to provide the highest quality learning environments for the students in Catholic schools."

"Each day Catholic school boards and their dedicated staff give witness to our shared commitment to "place Christ and the teachings of the Catholic Church at the centre" of students' learning experiences," added Mr. Daly.

"We will continue to review the details of the budget and consult with our member Catholic boards."

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents all English Catholic school boards and collectively educates 545,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

