OCSTA Welcomes Additional Funding to Support Learning Recovery, Special Education and Mental Health

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association welcomes and appreciates education funding announcements released today.

"The early release of the Grants for Student Needs will be beneficial to Catholic School Boards as they plan for a hopeful return to normalcy in September 2022. We particularly appreciate the additional funding in support of student learning recovery, special education and mental health. While remaining focused on the health and safety and well-being of their staff and students, each of these areas is of priority to Catholic school boards," said OCSTA President, Patrick Daly.

"We will consult with our member boards with regard to the details of today's announcement and look forward to continuing to work with the provincial government in the best interest of publicly funded Catholic education. We applaud the heroic service of Catholic School Trustees, system and school leaders, teachers and other staff and remain committed to supporting them as they continue to "place Christ at the centre" of their school system," added Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

