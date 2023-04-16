OCSTA Welcomes Added Resources to Support Improved Student Math, Writing and Literacy Skills

TORONTO, April 16, 2023 /CNW/ - "Today's announcement of significant additional resources in support of improved student math, writing and literacy skills are welcomed and very much appreciated," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association in response to the government's announcement.

"These investments align with our Association's recommendations with regard to increased and multi-year funding in support of learning recovery and student faith formation and well-being. The additional resources will serve to enhance Ontario's Catholic School Boards' commitment to excellence and shared priority of "placing Christ and the teachings of the Catholic Church at the centre" of students' learning experiences."

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents all English Catholic school boards and collectively educates 545,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information: To interview OCSTA President Patrick Daly, please contact: Sharon McMillan, OCSTA Director of Communications, [email protected] / 416-460-7937, www.ocsta.on.ca