OCSTA Urges Caution as Pandemic Health and Safety Measures Lifted

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - "Today's announcement, by Dr. Kieran Moore, that a number of health and safety measures are to be lifted in schools is a positive step towards a return to normalcy and a cause for hope," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association.

"It is also cause to acknowledge the heroic work of system and school leaders, teachers, support staff, parents, students and trustees. Saying that, we know there continues to be a need to proceed with caution to prevent the risk of diminishing the progress that has been made to date.

As they have throughout the pandemic, Catholic school boards will continue to work closely with local public health agencies and place priority on the health and safety and well-being of their students and staff. We know that as we continue to return to a state of much anticipated normalcy, there will be a real need to act with charity—understanding that the circumstances and comfort levels of individuals will vary," added Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

