OCSTA Statement Regarding the Decision to Return Students to In-school Learning

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - "OCSTA is very pleased to receive confirmation of the decision to return students to in-school learning beginning Monday, January 17, 2022. While placing priority on the health and safety and well-being of students and staff, Catholic school boards recognize the many benefits of in-school learning.

While applauding the re-opening of Catholic schools, we continue to call upon the government to:

Continue to make investments in ventilation improvements and HEPA filters

Continue to build and ensure the ongoing communication between medical offices of health, school boards, and parents with respect to local outbreaks

Give priority to students and all school staff to receive vaccine doses for which they are eligible

Continue to provide a sufficient supply of N-95 masks

Add COVID-19 to the list of designated diseases in Ontario Regulation 261/13 Designated Diseases under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA)

We express deep appreciation to Catholic school board teachers, support staff, system and school leaders, students, parents and trustees for their tremendous service, understanding and commitment to the common good during these complex and challenging times."

Patrick Daly

President

Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

