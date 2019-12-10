OCSTA Statement Regarding EWAO Tentative Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - We are very pleased that today, following many days of bargaining, the Council of Trustees' Associations, the Provincial government and the Education Workers Alliance of Ontario (EWAO) reached a tentative collective agreement. The tentative agreement ensures that the students in Catholic schools throughout Ontario, and the dedicated EWAO staff who serve them, will benefit from this agreement.

Details of the tentative agreement will be shared following ratification. We are appreciative of the efforts of our bargaining team, Trustee Associations and Crown partners and the representatives of the Education Workers Alliance of Ontario.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 570,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

