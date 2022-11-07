OCSTA Statement in Response to the Return to In-School Learning and CUPE Negotiations

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The following statement is released on behalf of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association:

"We are extremely pleased that students and staff impacted by the recent disruption will be returning to in-school learning and that collective bargaining between the Council of Trustees' Associations, CUPE and the Crown will resume.

We remain committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to students, staff and the Catholic School Boards we represent."

Patrick Daly

President

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

