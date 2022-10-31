OCSTA Statement in Response to Introduction of Labour Legislation

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The following statement is released on behalf of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association with regard to the current status of central negotiations with CUPE and the introduction of the Keeping Students in Class Act:

"The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association's preference is for an agreement reached through the collective bargaining process that is fair to students, staff, Catholic ratepayers and the 29 Catholic school boards we represent.

We recognize the need to mitigate any further disruption to student learning and remain prepared to continue negotiations with our Trustee Association, CUPE and Crown partners.

We will study the legislation and remain prepared to continue negotiating."

Patrick Daly

President

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information: Sharon McMillan, OCSTA Director of Communications, Tel: 416-460-7937/E-mail: [email protected]