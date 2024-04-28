OCSTA Responds to Provincial Policy Announcement on the Use of Cellphones and Vaping in Schools

TORONTO, April 28, 2024 /CNW/ - " Catholic school boards and their dedicated staff work tirelessly in support of the mental, physical, intellectual, and spiritual well-being of students in Catholic schools," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association.

"We remain committed to working with Minister Lecce and other provincial partners to support school boards in the implementation of policies that reduce/eliminate the significant health risks associated with addictive behavior, including vaping.

While not diminishing the complexity of cell phone use in schools, we look forward to participating in discussions that focus on practical strategies and the good of students," added Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

