OCSTA Responds to Provincial Plan for School Reopening

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - OCSTA welcomes the government's release of its provincial direction and strategy with regard to the reopening of schools in September. The information will now permit boards to finalize the plans that they and their dedicated staff have been working tirelessly to develop.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the additional funding being provided to support school boards to assist with the myriad of challenges and issues associated in reopening schools. It will be crucially important for the Ministry of Education to work very closely with provincial associations and school boards to carefully monitor circumstances from the first day of school, so as to determine the need for additional financial support," said OCSTA President Patrick Daly.

"We know that in collaboration with employee groups and other partners, school boards will continue to place the health, safety and well-being of students and staff at the centre of their decision making and reopening plans," added Mr. Daly.

OCSTA will consult with our member boards, carefully examine the information released today and provide feedback to the government that is informed by our timely knowledge of school board and community needs.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

