OCSTA Disappointed with Decision to Extend Remote Learning

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - "For a number of weeks, the OCSTA on behalf of Ontario's 29 Catholic District School Boards has strongly advocated for a regional re-opening of schools. This past Friday in response to Premier Ford's invitation, we restated our conviction that subject to consultation between local public health units and school boards, students should be permitted to and would benefit from in-school learning," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA).

"While understanding the need for caution, we support the many medical health experts and public health units who have as well advocated for a return to in-school learning.

Despite our deep concern with the decision, we know that system and school leaders, teachers and support staff who serve in Catholic schools and the trustees who govern them will continue to work heroically in the best interest of the students entrusted to their care," added Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

