OCSTA Concerned About Disruption and Calls for Mandatory Vaccinations of Eligible Students and Staff

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - "In response to today's government announcement that the reopening of in-school learning will be delayed for two weeks, OCSTA, on behalf of the Catholic District School Boards we represent, defers to the expertise of the medical health experts arriving at these difficult decisions and we remain committed to supporting Catholic school boards in their priority on the health and safety and well-being of their students and staff," said OCSTA President, Patrick Daly.

"Although we were not consulted regarding recent decisions, we very much regret the disruption this has caused to students, staff and parents," added Mr. Daly.

"We continue to call upon the government to give priority to students and all school staff to receive all of the vaccine doses for which they are eligible and add COVID-19 to the list of designated diseases in Ontario Regulations 261/13 Designated Diseases under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA).

We express deep gratitude to system and school leaders, teachers, support staff, students, parents and trustees for their heroic service and understanding throughout these unprecedented times."

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

