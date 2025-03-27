OCSTA Committed to Supporting Provincial Efforts to Address Anti-Black Racism in Education

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - "The well-being and academic success of Black students and all students are an integral focus of Ontario's Christ-centred publicly funded Catholic schools. Respecting the dignity of the human person and the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion are central to the teachings of the Catholic Church, and shape the culture of Catholic schools," said the President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association, Michael Bellmore in response to the new report Dreams Delayed: Addressing Systemic Anti-Black Racism and Discrimination in Ontario's Public Education System released today by the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

"As a provincial education partner representing the 29 Catholic school boards that educate more than 600,000 students across Ontario, we look forward to consulting with the Ministry of Education as it moves to act upon the recommendations of this report."

"Catholic school boards in Ontario have developed policies that directly foster safe, welcoming and inclusive learning environments for all students. There is no place for anti-Black racism anywhere in our society and we look forward to contributing to this provincial effort to support the well-being of all students," said Mr. Bellmore.

Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information or to arrange an interview contact: Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, 416-460-7937 / [email protected]