OCSTA Applauds the Ontario Government's Additional Funding to Combat Bullying in Schools

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) welcomes today's announcement by the Minister of Education on new funding to eradicate bullying and discrimination against students as well as a strengthened bullying prevention and intervention framework to counter bullying in-class and online.

"Catholic school boards work tirelessly to ensure their bullying prevention and intervention strategies and programs foster safe, healthy learning environments modeled on Gospel values, reflecting the dignity of each person," said Patrick Daly, President of OCSTA.

"Today's announcement will provide our Catholic boards with additional resources and partnership opportunities to support students as boards work to ensure a safe, welcoming, inclusive environment free from bullying."

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

