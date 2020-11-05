OCSTA Applauds Additional Resources in Provincial Budget for Student Supports and Broadband Infrastructure

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - "We are pleased to see included in today's budget the continuation of financial payments to families. These payments will continue to be of support to parents and students in a number of areas including those costs associated with virtual learning. It will be particularly helpful for those students in greatest need," said Patrick Daly, President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association.

"We applaud the significant additional resources being provided for expanded broadband infrastructure, which is crucially important for a number of Catholic Boards and their students.

Given these extraordinary times, commitment by the government to maintain stable education funding in the 2020 provincial budget is very important and appreciated. We will continue to work with the government and other partners to support Catholic School Boards in their commitment to do all they can to ensure the health and safety and well-being of their students and staff," added President Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

