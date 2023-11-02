Oceans of Wonder Awaits This Holiday Season at Vancouver Aquarium

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Aquarium is thrilled to launch its annual Holiday Splash experience. Holiday Splash runs Sunday, November 12,2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024, and brings back traditional favourites such as Scuba Claus. This year, when visitors purchase a penguin stuffie from the Aquarium gift shop at 50 percent off the regular price, the plush will be donated to children in need.

"We are very excited that holiday season traditions are returning while adding the Holiday Scavenger Hunt and our Arctic themed Wet Lab. The Aquarium is thrilled to partner for the third year in a row with the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau for a toy drive," said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright.

"For over 92 years, the families we serve have felt the warmth of the holidays because of the shared generosity of our community through the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau," says Chris Bayliss, Executive Director, Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

"The support we receive from community partners, like the Vancouver Aquarium, help us bring smiles to the faces of children and families. By hosting their annual toy drive, the Vancouver Aquarium not only creates a giving opportunity for their customers, but also demonstrate their willingness to give back to those in their community."

During Holiday Splash, the Aquarium will be illuminated by over 1 million twinkling lights and decorated with dazzling holiday décor. Scuba Claus will do daily dives at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. until December 24. The family favourite film THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience returns. Get a photo with your family at the glow of the Jelly Snow Globe, a magical backdrop surrounded by over 65,000 incredible animals. Along with festive treats, check out the animals from the North Pole at the new Arctic Wet Lab, and join the search party in a Holiday Scavenger Hunt. Aquarium members will be offered a "Bring A Friend for Free" opportunity from November 12 to 19.

This holiday season, Vancouver Aquarium is hosting Breakfast with Santa delighting families not just with breakfast and a visit to the Aquarium but also, a visit from Santa who will be diving among the fish in the Pacific Canada habitat.

Breakfast with Santa tickets are limited, so don't wait – reserve your table today. Holiday Splash starts on Sunday, November 12, so plan your visit today at www.vanaqua.org/holidaysplash

Photos attached.

About Vancouver Aquarium

Since opening in 1956, the Vancouver Aquarium has connected more than 40 million people from around the world to our oceans and inspired them to take action to address key threats. Located in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is home to hundreds of incredible species. The Vancouver Aquarium is a fully accredited member of Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), and Humane Conservation Certified by American Humane.

About Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Internationally renowned for its groundbreaking stranded marine mammal medical program, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMR) responds to over 300 marine mammal emergencies annually and runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal hospital facility. Over the 60 years in operation, VAMMR has successfully rescued and rehabilitated over 3000 marine mammals.

About Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, which was established in 1930, serves as a centralized year-round warehouse for toys and gifts to be gathered, sorted, and shipped to up local Christmas Bureaus and many other community agencies that offer holiday giving programs. By way of this specialized network, the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) distributes approx. 100,000 toys to Vancouver, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley children and has recently added agencies on Vancouver Island and in the interior of BC to its network. In addition to the regional work, the LMCB also serves as the Christmas Bureau for Vancouver residents.

