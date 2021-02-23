A tribute to Québec creativity

With this inaugural exhibition, Inspirations, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the space universe of David Saint-Jacques to relive the highlights of his mission and also discover what spurred him to embrace space travel and exploration. Meanwhile, Alexandra Stréliski will star in three immersive tableaux inspired by her music and her musical journey, supported by selections from her sublime album Inscape. As for Émile Roy, he will offer an inspiring outlook on resilience and action, against the backdrop of the upheavals we experienced over the course of the past year.

Also included in the programming of this first exhibition:

a dive into hygge, the Danish wellness lifestyle;

the Danish wellness lifestyle; a tour of seven of the world's new architectural wonders; and

a playful and poetic tribute to Québec creativity.

Numerous other well-known artists also contributed to Inspirations – voice actors, musicians, writers, directors, etc. They include actress Sylvie Moreau, director Dominic Champagne, the music group Choses Sauvages, comedian Léa Stréliski, dancer Clara Furey and director Stefan Verna, to name a few.

"This exhibition is opening at a very unusual time, yet it could not be more relevant. We are one year into the COVID-19 pandemic in Québec, and the concept of an oasis takes on its full meaning, like a refreshing, comforting balm, especially since the experience is meant to be welcoming and forward-looking, with an inspiring outlook on our world. Inspirations immerses visitors in a series of contemplative universes that drive us forward. The exhibition is a journey that we hope will captivate and touch people of all ages," says Denys Lavigne, CEO, Creative Director and Cofounder of OASIS immersion.

"Despite the crisis, Montréal managed to attract the promoters of an exhibition that promises to enrich our tourism offering. This magical place reconnects us with the notion of travel, whether as an internal journey, in the comfort of home or all over the globe. OASIS immersion will undoubtedly become a must-see experience for visitors and Montréalers on the path to the city's relaunch" emphasizes Yves Lalumière, CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

The OASIS immersion experience comprises six distinct areas:

The Anticipation Room - a lighted transition space that shepherds visitors from the urban frenzy to the first immersive room.

The Portal Room – this first room introduces visitors to the theme and topics of the exhibition, while delivering ambient surprises to better ease into the OASIS immersion atmosphere.

The Teleportation Room - an immersive room that takes visitors all over the world and beyond!

The Panorama Room – the largest room of the OASIS immersion experience, it delivers an immersive account of the people, ideas and places behind the exhibition.

After a break at the OASIS coffee lounge, temporarily closed due to government measures, or the exhibition gift shop, visitors cap off their walkthrough through the Decompression Corridor, for one final sound-light-olfactory experience.

A prime location: the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès de Montréal will serve as a permanent home for this new Montréal attraction open to the general public. The attraction will also further enhance the Palais' offering for event organizers, while delivering an unforgettable experience to convention-goers from all over the world.

"I am proud to present to you this new milestone on our path to building the convention centre of the future! The spectacular venues of OASIS immersion will enable the Palais and Montréal to stand out on the international stage, and will help restart business," explains Robert Mercure, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Québec entrepreneurship centre-stage

Over two years in the making, the project was developed by local entrepreneurs, including Denys Lavigne, the brainchild behind numerous local and global multimedia initiatives, Nicolas Lassonde, a lawyer specialized in technology ventures, and Groupe Écorécréo, which operates several tourist sites in Montréal, including the Voile en voiles adventure park in the Old Port.

"As entrepreneurs, it was essential that we surround ourselves with the best local talent, creatives ranging from writers, designers, musicians, performers and techies. They agreed to join the project the moment we reached out to them, because the issues and our take on them spoke to them. We should think of this first exhibition as the first issue of a new-genre immersive magazine, presented on the walls and floors of an innovative immersive space," specifies Nicolas Lassonde, SVP Business Strategy and Cofounder of OASIS immersion.

In addition to the artists mentioned above, the OASIS immersion executive management team, which also includes Johnny Ranger, Pierre Del Duchetto and Rémus Blais, was also able to count on the contribution of many local collaborators, such as the Eltoro Studio, Dpt., Halo Création, Comme C'est Beau, Uberko, Manuel Chantre, Jesse Freeston, David-Étienne Durivage, Yoktown's, Annie Sama, Joe Fiola, Yanneek, Mark O Fearghail, Nils Fluck, Anita Bombita, Marelle Communications, Minimal, Mohammedraza Akrami, Coyote Audio, Baillat Studio, Thaila Kampo, Numérart, 20K, EXO-C, Atelier JD, and Construction Parox.

Health and safety measures, and planning your experience

By virtue of its size and the design of the exhibition, OASIS immersion fosters social distancing and allows for a contactless visit, in a very well-ventilated space. For the safety of visitors and staff, OASIS immersion has put in place health and safety measures that are in accordance with government directives and in line with the Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards (PROGRESS), which the Palais launched in June.

Spring Break

Visitors should allow themselves approximately 75 minutes to fully experience OASIS immersion. Departures with limited places will be available every 20 minutes, Thursdays through Sundays. During Spring Break only, the exhibition will run for 10 straight days, from February 25 to March 7. Ticket prices range from $19 to $25. Tickets are on sale on the www.oasis.im or www.ticketpro.ca websites. Since times are subject to change and more availabilities could be added to the schedule, it is essential that visitors book their timeslot before arriving at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Enjoy a preview of the exhibition with Inspirations, The Podcast

A companion podcast series, titled Inspirations, has been produced alongside the exhibition, chronicling the exceptional journeys of the show's headliners and some of our society's leading influencers. Hosted by Grégory Charles, it features conversations with CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques, pianist Alexandra Stréliski, YouTuber Emile Roy, architect Pierre Thibault, and businesswoman Fabienne Colas. The podcast episodes are available on www.oasis.im as well as on major podcast platforms.

Indispensable partners

The OASIS immersion project was made possible thanks to the support of strategic partners such as the Ministère du Tourisme du Québec, Investissement Québec, Tourisme Montréal and the Palais des congrès de Montreal. Also included among the partners of the inaugural exhibition, Inspirations, are the Canadian Space Agency, the architecture firms BIG, FMZD, Freaks Architecture, Heatherwick Studio, MAD, Zaha Hadid Architects, CEBRA Architecture, Marina Tabassum Architects and Brooks + Scarpa, as well as Bee'ah, a leading environmental management company.

