Oakville transit operators begin strike action

Union members are seeking wage increases that reflect inflation, additional sick days and better language for casual workers.

"Inflation is taking a significant bite out of wages. Front line workers' contracts have to keep up with the times, that's not too much to ask," added Mitchell.

Unifor Local 1256 represents 179 transit operators in the Oakville region.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange a Skype, Zoom or Facetime interview please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or 416-896-3303 (cell).