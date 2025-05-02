DURHAM, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 4268, who are First Student Bus drivers in Bowmanville, Ontario, have voted 87% in favour of ratifying a new three-year contract from their employer.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for helping our members address the key important issues, including making a living wage," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor members at Local 4268 who are First Student Bus drivers in Bowmanville, Ont. ratify deal. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The gains include a 13% wage boost over the life of the contract and a newly bargained Racial Justice Advocate position.

The contract also provides improvements to layoff language for employees missing the correct licence for a route. The company now has to provide training so that the employee can meet the licensing requirements with no added cost to the employee.

In addition, the Unit Chairperson will now get six hours paid time a month for union business. The contract has increases in the Paid Education Leave to $600 each year of the agreement and maintains the $250 yearly Health Care Spending account, which can be carried over once during the life of the agreement.

The local represents 152 school bus drivers in Bowmanville.

"Our members are pleased with this new deal," said Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery. "It will be provide some stability for them in the next few years, given the uncertain times."

Unifor also represents First Student Bus members in Ontario in Whitby and Ajax, Kingston, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Chatham, Kincardine/Port Elgin, Prescott and Cornwall.

Unifor represents 20,000 members across the road transportation sector, with over 2,000 school bus drivers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

