Unifor calls for swift action as GM cuts shift due to tariffs

OSHAWA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling for swift action following General Motors' announcement that it plans to reduce its Oshawa Assembly Plant from a three shift to a two shift operation this fall, citing Trump imposed tariffs.

"We will not allow GM to barter Canadian jobs to gain Donald Trump's favour. Cutting the third shift at Oshawa Assembly is a reckless decision that deals a direct blow to our members and threatens to ripple through the entire auto parts supplier network," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "GM needs to reverse this short-sighted move before more damage is done."

The announced shift cut comes on the heels of U.S. President Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on Canadian-built vehicles in March—a move that has chilled the Canadian auto sector.

"GM's move is premature and disrespectful — jumping the gun before Prime Minister Carney and President Trump even begin their talks on a new economic deal," added Payne.

The Trump tariffs are clearly aimed at Canadian assembly plants, like Oshawa. The new guidance issued by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on auto parts changes nothing for the Canadian auto industry. It is solely designed to keep U.S. factories running, because they rely heavily on Canadian made auto parts, while continuing to harm Canada's auto assembly plants.

The Oshawa Plant assembles light and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks for the North American market, vehicles also assembled at factories in the United States and Mexico.

"GM Oshawa was reopened thanks to the hard work of our members and significant investments by the federal and provincial governments based on a promise to maintain good jobs and production," said Chris Waugh, Unifor GM Oshawa Assembly Plant Chairperson. "We will not sit idly by as that promise is eroded one shift at a time."

As part of its plans, GM says it intends to reduce Oshawa truck exports to the U.S. and recalibrate the plant for Canadian sales, starting in the fall. In 2024, GM produced 151,000 vehicles in Canada but sold nearly 300,000 – vehicles mostly imported from factories in the United States.

"Trump's tariffs are designed to crush Canadian production — but GM doesn't get a free pass to abandon its commitments, and the U.S. doesn't get to free ride in Canada," Payne warned. "GM has had strong support from workers, the community, and governments. Canadians invested millions to revive this plant. Cutting jobs now has consequences. The company has six months to fix this."

GM was the #1 automaker by sales and market share in Canada in 2024 and this has continued into Q1 of this year. Despite record support from Canadian customers for GM products, over the past 3 weeks GM has announced actions that will result in the permanent layoff of nearly 30% of its Canadian hourly workforce.

The union expects the federal government to immediately review and reconsider General Motors tariff-exempt status under Canada's remission framework. If GM wants to sell in Canada, they need to build in Canada. That message must be loud and clear.

Unifor is also urging Prime Minister Carney to meet with the heads of major automakers to publicly reaffirm their commitments to Canadian investment and production, including automakers that sell significant volumes of vehicles in Canada but build no vehicles here.

Under the Unifor-GM Collective Agreement, GM is required to meet with Unifor in the near future to review all options to prevent or mitigate job loss at Oshawa Assembly. The union will also seek clarification on any potential impact to the St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, which supplies engines to Oshawa.

