TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - During a lengthy investigation in 2016, the RCMP O Division Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) linked Kevin Omar Mohamed to several social media accounts encouraging domestic terrorism in Canada. At the time of Mohamed's arrest for terrorism offences, he had in his possession a large hunting knife and handwritten notes on how to plan an assassination. In October 2017, Mohamed was subsequently convicted for terrorism offences and received a four-and-a-half-year custodial sentence, followed by a three-year probation order.

In July 8, 2020, RCMP OINSET arrested Kevin Mohamed for breaching the conditions of his probation order by possessing a device that could access the internet.

On August 21, 2020, RCMP OINSET came into possession of information through the course of an investigation which led them to form a belief that Kevin Mohamed may pose a risk to public safety.

On August 23, 2020, Kevin Mohamed was arrested under the authority of a warrant to begin the process of instituting a terrorism peace bond under s.810.011 of the Criminal Code. The purpose of the terrorism peace bond is to compel Kevin Mohamed to abide by court sanctioned conditions which would mitigate the risk of him committing a terrorist related offence. In addition, on this date and pursuant to judicial authorizations, two residences associated to Kevin Mohamed were searched by police.

"The RCMP and our law enforcement and intelligence partners continue to monitor and assess the threat that individuals that possess ideologically motivated extremist views pose to public safety, particularly those on court imposed conditions as a result of their previous convictions for terrorism related offences. O Division INSET and its many employees are committed to ensuring the safety of Canadians, spending countless hours away from their families and loved ones to do so - special thanks as always to my team and the units that support us", said Superintendent Christopher deGale, the Officer in Charge of the RCMP O Division's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

The RCMP would like to acknowledge the Durham Regional Police, the Toronto Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Ministry of the Solicitor General Probation and Parole, Public Prosecution Service of Canada, and the Ministry of the Attorney General for their cooperation and collaboration during the course of the investigation.

To report non-immediate threat information related to national security, please contact: the RCMP National Security Tip Line: 1-800-420-5805.

To report an immediate threat to national security, please call 911 or your local police department.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP Media Relations, (613) 843-5999

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

