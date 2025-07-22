NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 22nd

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + S&P 500 coming off record close

Equities are little changed Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 hit a new record on Monday. The large-cap index's gains come as earnings season ramps up.

Prior to market open, NYSE-listed firms including Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) will report their Q2 earnings ahead of the White House's reciprocal tariff rollout on August 1 st .

. Investors will be listening closely to what Fed Chair Jerome Powell has to say this morning. Chair Powell is scheduled to make opening remarks at an event in Washington .

Opening Bell

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Grupo Cibest (NYSE: CIB) celebrates 30 years of being listed on the NYSE

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution