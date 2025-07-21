NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + FIFA World Cup 2026 NY/NJ Host Committee to ring the opening bell

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Over the weekend, the White House reiterated its position on tariffs. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said August first is the "hard deadline" for countries to begin payment.

said August first is the "hard deadline" for countries to begin payment. Corporate earnings season is ramping up with several companies including Alphabet and Tesla set to report this week. 59 S&P 500 companies have reported this season with 86% beating expectations.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 New York/ New Jersey host committee will ring the opening bell. Tammy Murphy , board chair, will do the honors as the world sits one year out from the final match in 2026.

FIFA World Cup 26 NYNJ Host Committee will mark one year to the final match of the World Cup

Western Union (NYSE: WU) celebrates its upcoming 175th anniversary helping people around the world save, spend, and transfer money

